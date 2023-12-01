Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTE. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTE

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.68 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Earthstone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $223,836.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,242. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.