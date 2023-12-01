Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

