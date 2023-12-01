Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.