Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $27.10.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
