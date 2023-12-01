Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.41 on Monday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
