Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.41 on Monday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.