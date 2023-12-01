AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Lowered to £125

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from £130 ($164.20) to £125 ($157.89) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a £135 ($170.52) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($160.41) to £129 ($162.94) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £118.95 ($150.25).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £101.26 ($127.90) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,341.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,778 ($123.51) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($156.52). The company’s 50-day moving average price is £105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £108.82.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.46) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,457.75). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

