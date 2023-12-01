NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.77 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.