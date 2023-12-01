Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.30 on Monday. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Investor AB boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 821.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

