XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

XBiotech stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

