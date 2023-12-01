Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $149.72.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

