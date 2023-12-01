Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

