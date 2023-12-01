YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.10 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $16.61 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

