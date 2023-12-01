Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Basf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Basf from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

BASFY opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

