ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$26.25 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$24.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARX. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.06.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$21.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$23.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.3619154 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.