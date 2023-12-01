Entain (LON:ENT) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 820 ($10.36) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,450 ($18.32).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($16.86) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,600 ($20.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,745 ($22.04) to GBX 1,626 ($20.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.84) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,463 ($18.48).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 802.80 ($10.14) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 912.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,145.06. The company has a market cap of £5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -967.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 779.80 ($9.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 15,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £145,534.84 ($183,825.74). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

