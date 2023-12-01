Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.17) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Monday.

Get Celebrus Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies Price Performance

Celebrus Technologies Dividend Announcement

Celebrus Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 179 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

About Celebrus Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.