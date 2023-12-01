IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

IGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.12) to GBX 859 ($10.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.02) to GBX 980 ($12.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 987.80 ($12.48).

Get IG Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IGG

IG Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at IG Group

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 684 ($8.64) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 648.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 670.63. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 844.50 ($10.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £7,076.10 ($8,937.86). Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.