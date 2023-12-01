Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,000 ($25.26) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,600 ($20.21).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a top pick rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,650 ($20.84) in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,035 ($25.70).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,550 ($19.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,384 ($30.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,597.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,544.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,674.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,938.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($20.01) per share, for a total transaction of £380.16 ($480.18). Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.