Wilmington (LON:WIL) PT Raised to GBX 418 at Numis Securities

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Numis Securities from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 418 ($5.28) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of WIL stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.12) on Monday. Wilmington has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 356 ($4.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,481.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wilmington’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.
Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.
