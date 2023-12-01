Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 2.0 %

LON:THX opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Monday. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.52.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

