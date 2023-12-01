Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.
Thor Explorations Stock Up 2.0 %
LON:THX opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Monday. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.52.
