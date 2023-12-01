Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMV. Numis Securities raised Rightmove to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.34) to GBX 675 ($8.53) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.64) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 599.13 ($7.57).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 544.60 ($6.88) on Monday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 615.40 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 537.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,269.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

