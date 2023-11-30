Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock remained flat at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $195.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

