Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

