Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

