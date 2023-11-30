Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 39,962 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,962 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

Marriott International stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.51. The stock had a trading volume of 117,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,174. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

