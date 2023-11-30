Ossiam Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.10. 426,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,813. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

