iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.60. 1,375,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

