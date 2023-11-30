Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 115.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,865,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $171,419,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 77,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,192.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,551. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

