Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,484,433. The stock has a market cap of $370.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

