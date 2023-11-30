United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

UPS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.02. 384,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,820. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

