Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.26. 378,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day moving average is $222.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

