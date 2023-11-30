Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 432,832 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 432,832 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 925,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $100,940,000 after buying an additional 657,447 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 729,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $79,546,000 after purchasing an additional 303,070 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,660,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $104.01. 662,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,851. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.