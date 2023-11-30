Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,693 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,002 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.86. The company had a trading volume of 919,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,764. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $255.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

