Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.38% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $82,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.0 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

