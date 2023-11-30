Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.82-2.02 EPS.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance
HPE stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 238,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,399,000 after buying an additional 467,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,527,000 after buying an additional 3,097,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.
View Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Marketbeat’s AI-powered tools for investors
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- As Dollar Tree Goes, So Goes the Consumer?
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.