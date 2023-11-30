FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 10,934,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,711,297. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

