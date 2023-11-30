Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 6,073 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $405,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.