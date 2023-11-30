Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.18. 1,130,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,098. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

