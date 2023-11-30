Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 365,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Zoetis by 86.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 162,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.0 %

Zoetis stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.08. The company had a trading volume of 297,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,293. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

