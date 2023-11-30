Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 18,532 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $38.19. 2,898,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,842,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

