Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,840,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.