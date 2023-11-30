Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

DHR traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,911. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

