Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 526.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 352,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.