Natixis Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Corteva were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corteva by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

