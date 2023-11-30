International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.19. 1,288,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $158.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

