Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.88. 9,738,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,703,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.35, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

