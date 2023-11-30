Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $23.68 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 607,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

