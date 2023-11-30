Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,406 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $195.13. The company had a trading volume of 249,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.51.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

