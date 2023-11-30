Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $41,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.50. 62,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.78 and a 200 day moving average of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

