Natixis Acquires 59,417 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 149.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,111 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 194,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,385 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $124.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $131.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,740 shares of company stock worth $27,222,307 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

