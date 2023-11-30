Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $67.58 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,841 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $67,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

APD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.71. The stock had a trading volume of 111,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

